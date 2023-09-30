ADVERTISEMENT

Brahmin Sadan to be opened at Durajpalli in Telangana on October 1 

September 30, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

hyderabad

Brahmin Sadan constructed with ₹2.5 crore funding from the State Government at Durajpalli on the city outskirts will be inaugurated on October 1 by Ministers G. Jagadish Reddy and A. Indrakaran Reddy.

According to a press release, Telangana Brahmin Parishad was formed by the State Government for the holistic development of Brahmin community.

The Vipprohita Brahmin Sadan (Bhavan) is constructed on one acre land donated by A. Ramaiah, a resident of Suryapet. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated a State-level Brahmin Sadan developed with ₹12 crore at Gopanapalli a few months back.

