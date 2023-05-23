Brahmana Vellamla project is a gift of the Congress: Komatireddy

May 23, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bhongir MP and senior Congress leader Komatireddy Venkata Reddy offered special prayers at the Brahamana Vellemla project on Tuesday and said the Congress will come back to power in the next elections.

Mr. Reddy said the project was a gift of Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy to the people and it was sanctioned after he pursued with the late Chief Minister about how the backward Nalgonda will benefit from it. “YSR asked me if I needed anything and I asked for the project to give irrigation facilities to Nakirekal and Munugode constituencies and it was immediately sanctioned,” he recalled while addressing the huge gathering of Congress workers and locals.

The MP said 80% of the project was completed by the Congress government but the BRS government did not complete the 20% works for the last 9 years to deny credit to him. Now with elections around the government completed the works and had a trial run releasing the water into the reservoir only with an eye on the elections.

Mr. Reddy, who was celebrating his 60th birthday on Tuesday, asked the cadre not to raise slogans hailing him as the next Chief Minister and said this would anger some people in the district and they would go to any extent to defeat him. Congress will come back to power and will achieve the Telangana martyrs aspired for.

He said Priyanka Gandhi will address a public meeting in Nalgonda soon and that will kick off the party campaign to capture all the seats in the erstwhile Nalgonda district. He also had lunch with thousands of his followers who turned up to thank him for the project. Senior leaders Shankar Naik, Anil Reddy, Kommuri Pratap Reddy, and Beerla Ilaiah were among those who were present.