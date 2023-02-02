Brace for traffic congestion in view of Telangana Assembly Budget session from tomorrow

February 02, 2023 05:16 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued an advisory, stating that commuters can expect congestion on several routes in the city in view of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly Budget session from Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Officials said that except Sunday, possible traffic congestion can be expected till the completion of the session on the following routes:

Telugu Thalli – Iqbal Minar – Ravindra Bharathi; VV Statue – Shadan – Nirankari - Old Saifabad Police Station– Ravindra Bharathi; Masab Tank – PTI Building – Ayodhya – Nirankari; New MLA Quarters – Basheerbagh Junction to Old PCR Junction; BJR Statue – AR Petrol pump – Old PCR Junction; MJ Market – Taj Island – Nampally Railway Station – AR Petrol pump – Old PCR Junction; BRK Bhavan – Adarsh Nagar – Old PCR Junction; Ministers Residence Complex, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills – Virinchi Hospitals – Masab Tank; Jubilee Hills Check Post – KBR Park – LV Prasad Eye Hospital – Srinagar Colony T Junction – Sagar society T Junction – NFCL – Vengal Rao Park – GVK Mall – Taj Krishna – KCP Junction – VV Statue; ESI Hospital – SR Nagar Metro Station – Ameerpet Metro Station – Panjagutta Junction – NIMS – VV Statue; CTO Junction – Paradise – Ranigunj – Karbala – Children’s Park – Tank Bund – Ambedkar Statue – Telugu Talli – Iqbal Minar – Ravindra Bharathi; and Plaza Junction – Patny – Bata – Bible house – Karbala.

“The citizens are requested to make note of the above routes and plan their movements accordingly and cooperate with the traffic officials,” said Additional Commissioner of Hyderabad Traffic Police, G.Sudheer Babu.