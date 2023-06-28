HamberMenu
Brace for thunderstorms with lightning in Telangana

June 28, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur in several parts of Telangana over the next few days. Hyderabad recorded 31.6 degrees C during the day and 24 degrees C at night. The forecast is generally cloudy sky with moderate rain with not much deviation in temperatures, said the IMD weather bulletin on Tuesday.

The southwest monsoon has been normal across the State with rain occurring in several places. The highest rainfall recorded was in parts of Adilabad of up to 5 cm, from 3 cm to 1cm in places at Kumaram Bhem, Nizamabad, Mancherial, Bhupalapally, Jagtial, Nirmal and Vikarabad districts.

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said in its report that moderate rainfall (1.6 cm to 6.4 cm was received at a few places except Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Medak, Vikarabad, Rangareddy and Jogulamba Gadwal districts. Light rainfall of 2.5-1.5 cm was received at a few places except Nagarkurnool Wanaparthy and Mahabubnagar districts.

Rainfall in isolated pockets and maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 34-37 degrees C, while the minimum temperatures will be in the range of 22-25 degrees C in the districts. Within GHMC area, it will be 31-33 degrees C, while the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 23-25 degrees C, said the report.

