Brace for more rain in Telangana, warns the weatherman

May 01, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A flooded street in Padma Colony of Nallakunta following heavy rain in Hyderabad last Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

Thundershowers are likely to continue across Telangana for a few more days with the meteorological department forecasting rain of varying intensities in several districts, including the twin cities.

Rain, hailstorms and lighting has occurred in most places of Telangana with Palakurthu and Devaruppala in Jangoan recording 13 cm and 12 cm rainfall, respectively. Other places that bore the brunt of heavy rain were Velagatoor in Jagtial, Dharmasagar in Hanamkonda, Zaffergadh in Jangoan, Karimnagar (all 9 cm), Bhongir (8 cm), etc.

Hyderabad, Rangreddy, parts of Warangal, Bhupalapally,Nagarkurnool, Nizamabad,Rajanna-Sircilla, Bhuvanagiri and other places recorded 7 cm rainfall each. The temperatures remained at a maximum of 30.4 degrees C during the day and a minimum of 19.6 degrees C. No major change is expected in the weather in the capital region. Both day and night temperatures are unusually below the normal temperatures for this time of the year by three to 11 degrees.

TS Development Planning Society, in its bulletin, said the State received an average rainfall of about 3 cm as against the normal range of 0.4 mm with a 7325% deviation! The highest rainfall recorded was 11 cm at Devaruppala (Jangaon). Within GHMC limits, the highest rainfall recorded was 7.4 cm at Ameerpet.

