Brace for more heat in coming days

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers expected in some places

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers expected in some places

Adilabad recorded 43.5 degree Celsius and the day temperatures crossed 40 degree C at many places across Telangana on Wednesday. The forecast is, the maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 3-4 degree C in the next few days but rain or thundershowers may also occur.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said Nizamabad recorded 42.9 degree C, Ramagundam 42.4 degree C, Nalgonda 42 degree C, Medak 41.3 degree C, Bhadrachalam 41 degree C and Khammam 40.8 degree C. Rain or thundershowers would occur towards evening or night.

Maximum temperatures are expected to rise over Jagtial, Peddapalli, Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Jayashankar and Warangal districts durning next few days. Minimum temperatures had crossed 20 degree C in most parts.

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said rainfall occurred in some parts with highest rainfall of 10.2 mm recorded at Kalwakurthy (Nagarkurnool) and highest maximum temperature of 44.9 degree C recorded at Jainad (Adilabad). Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected at isolated places with maximum temperatures expected to be in the range of 41-45 degree C while the minimum temperatures are to be in the range of 24-27 degree C.

Within the twin cities, highest maximum temperature of 39.6 degree C was recorded at Red Hills and lowest minimum temperature of 22.5 degree C was recorded at Rajendranagar. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 39-42 degree C, while the minimum temperatures will be in the range of 24-26 degree C.

Temperatures recorded in the capital are 39.7 degree C during the day and 26.8 degree C during the night. Rain or thundershowers have been forecast towards evening or night with no major change expected in the temperatures.