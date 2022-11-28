Boys dies after chocolate gets stuck in throat in Warangal 

November 28, 2022 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

An eight-year-old boy reportedly breathed his last after a chocolate got stuck in his throat in Pinnavari street of Warangal town on Friday, November 25, 2022.

The incident took place at around 9.15 a.m., a little after his father dropped him at the school.

According to reports, victim Sandeep, a second-grade student at Sharada School, along with his two siblings, were dropped by his father Kangan Singh at around 9 a.m. His father reportedly gave the children some chocolates he had brought from his recent trip abroad while dropping them.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Mr. Singh, an electrician by occupation, said he rushed to the school after the principal informed him about Sandeep collapsing on the ground. The school staff, suspecting he developed seizures, also attempted first aid.

The boy was then rushed to the emergency ward at the MGM Hospital, where he died while being treated. Mr. Singh said the doctors informed that choking, reportedly caused by the chocolate, was the reason for Sandeep’s death.