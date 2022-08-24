Boycott Raja Singh: Bhatti

Special Correspondent hyderabad
August 24, 2022 22:48 IST

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has demanded that the people boycott MLA Raja Singh as his presence in society would vitiate the atmosphere.

At a press conference, he said the BJP was hell-bent on creating communal trouble to reap political benefits without caring for society. The hatred being spread by the BJP should not be tolerated or else the society would be doomed, he said.

The highly provocative statements to create religious strife should be taken seriously by the government or else society would have to pay a heavy price for the government’s inaction. The BJP that has taken an oath to protect the Constitution was promoting its violation openly, he said.

