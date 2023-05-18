HamberMenu
Boycott government-sponsored ‘decade celebrations’ of Telangana: Former MLC

At a press conference, Mr. Naik, who is with the Congress party now, asked how long Mr. KCR plans to mislead people with false claims

May 18, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - Telangana

The Hindu Bureau
Ex MLC Ramulu Naik with RTC Employes inAgitation part of RTC Employes Strike at Sangareddy

Ex MLC Ramulu Naik with RTC Employes inAgitation part of RTC Employes Strike at Sangareddy | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

Ramulu Naik, former MLC and one-time confidant of Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao has called upon the people to boycott the decade celebrations of the formation of Telangana as the government deceived all sections while taking corruption to new levels.

At a press conference, Mr. Naik, who is with the Congress party now, asked how long Mr. KCR plans to mislead people with false claims and divert their attention from his failures using money. The state formed on the sacrifices of over 1200 martyrs has failed to deliver social justice and Mr. KCR has completely ignored the aspirations of the people and turned it into a family affair. The unfulfilled promise of a Dalit Chief Minister was the biggest attack on the self-respect of the downtrodden.

The former MLC also said the BRS government failed to fulfill the two lakh vacancies in the government even after 9 years in power and the unemployment dole of ₹3,016 promised before the 2018 elections is forgotten. The tribal university and enhanced reservations to the ST community still remain a mirage, he claimed. He said the people of Karnataka threw out the ‘40% commission’ BJP government and Telangana was waiting to throw out the much more corrupt BRS government.

