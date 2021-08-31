Boy who went missing in canal yet to be traced

HYDERABAD

31 August 2021 21:06 IST

He was among six persons in a car that got washed away, drowning two

The eight-year-old boy Thrishanth who got washed away in a canal in Marpally mandal, Vikarabad, on Sunday night is yet to be traced.

He was one among the six persons in a car which was headed from Mominpet to Ravepally after a post-marriage ritual. Newly-wed couple Pravalika and Nawaz Reddy, the groom’s sister Radha, Swetha Reddy and her son Thrishanth were going in the car driven by a driver Raghavender Reddy.

The car reached a road in Marpally where water was overflowing. Vikarabad police said that though the family had asked Raghavender to stop the car, he drove onto the road. The car stalled on the way and got swept away into an adjoining canal. The four-wheeler vehicle hit a tree which shattered the glass of a window. While Nawaz, Radha, and Raghavender escaped, bodies of Pravalika and Swetha Reddy were recovered at a distance. However, Thrishanth was not traced.

Advertising

Advertising

Vikarabad’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Rao said that they along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fisheries department, and others, continued to search for the boy on Tuesday too but he was not traced. They searched for 10 km alongside and around the canal, a tank where water gathers. The police said that the efforts will continue on Wednesday too.