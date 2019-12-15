Boy missing in SLBC canal near Nalgonda

Shaik Khaja Baba, a 16-year-old boy from the town was missing in the AMR-SLBC canal that passes through the Nalgonda by-pass here on Sunday.

Along with four other friends from Hanuman Nagar Colony, a walkable distance from the canal, Khaja Baba had gone there for a swim. They were all celebrating his birthday, the police said.

According to the Rural police, the incident was reported at around 3 p.m. All the five – Ch. Naveen, Praveen, Dheeraj, Khaja Baba and his brother Niranjan Vali got into the canal, and only the former two knew swimming.

Officials said the water flow was heavy in the canal, that takes water to the Panagal Udayasamudram reservoir, the town’s drinking water source.

“While Praveen got out safely, Naveen helped two others – Dheeraj and Niranjan from drowning and pulled them to the embankment,” eyewitnesses, and the rescued told The Hindu.

Rescue operations could not be taken up immediately, but a few expert swimmers in the Arjalabaavi locality got into the canal searching for the boy. The water flow reduced only by 6 p.m. Police have identified the teenage boys as Intermediate first year students of a private college in the town. And SK. Jaani Pasha, father of Khaja Baba, is an auto-rickshaw driver.

The boy remained untraced till light faded at around 7 p.m.