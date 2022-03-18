Boy killed as MLA’s car hits him

March 18, 2022 00:19 IST

A two-and-half-year-old boy was killed after a speeding car belonging to Bodhan TRS MLA Mohammed Shakil Ammir hit him on Road No. 45 of Jubilee Hills on Thursday night.

One Kajal Chauhan (22) was crossing the road with her son when the SUV, going towards KBR Park from Cable Bridge, hit them around 9 p.m. While Kajal escaped with minor injuries, her son died on the spot. Driver of the vehicle fled away from the spot. A case was registered and body was shifted to OGH morgue for autopsy.