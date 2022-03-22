Telangana

Boy injured in fall

A two-year-old boy suffered severe injuries after he accidentally fell from the second floor of a residential complex at Yousufguda under SR Nagar police station here on Tuesday. 

According to police, the boy, Sai Charan, was playing when he fell. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical assistance and his condition was said to be stable. 


