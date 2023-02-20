ADVERTISEMENT

Boy injured by SUV in critical condition

February 20, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

The condition of the seven-year-old boy, who was knocked down by an SUV while playing with his friends inside a gated community in Chitrapuri Colony, is said to be critical. The Raidurgam police arrested the driver. 

In the CCTV footage of the incident, which is being shared on social media platforms, the driver, later identified as Venkateshwarulu, was seen knocking down two boys, Jeevansh, 7, and his friend Bavin Surya, 7. 

Both the boys were rushed to a nearby private hospital by the locals. While Bavin escaped with minor injuries, the condition of Jeevansh is said to be critical. Following a complaint from Jeevansh’s father Eshwar Sai, Venkateshwarlu was taken into custody, said the Raidurgam police. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US