Boy injured by SUV in critical condition

February 20, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The condition of the seven-year-old boy, who was knocked down by an SUV while playing with his friends inside a gated community in Chitrapuri Colony, is said to be critical. The Raidurgam police arrested the driver.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, which is being shared on social media platforms, the driver, later identified as Venkateshwarulu, was seen knocking down two boys, Jeevansh, 7, and his friend Bavin Surya, 7.

Both the boys were rushed to a nearby private hospital by the locals. While Bavin escaped with minor injuries, the condition of Jeevansh is said to be critical. Following a complaint from Jeevansh’s father Eshwar Sai, Venkateshwarlu was taken into custody, said the Raidurgam police.