Boy electrocuted while flying kite in Cyberabad

January 13, 2024 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Police said that the boy was flying a kite with his elder brother, aged 15, on Friday evening when he accidentally touched the electrical circuit board on the terrace

The Hindu Bureau

An 11-year-old boy was electrocuted to death allegedly while flying a kite on the terrace of his apartment building in Attapur, Cyberabad.

Police said that the boy was flying a kite with his elder brother, aged 15, on Friday evening when he accidentally touched the electrical circuit board on the terrace.

“The boy was flying kites on the terrace of a four-storey building at around 4 p.m. on Friday. The circuit board was negligently left uncovered by the building management and we have booked a case against them,” said the Inspector of Attapur police, Puli Yadagiri.

The body of the boy was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for postmortem examination. 

