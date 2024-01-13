Boy electrocuted while flying kite in Cyberabad

January 13, 2024 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

An 11-year-old boy was electrocuted to death allegedly while flying a kite on the terrace of his apartment building in Attapur, Cyberabad.

Police said that the boy was flying a kite with his elder brother, aged 15, on Friday evening when he accidentally touched the electrical circuit board on the terrace.

“The boy was flying kites on the terrace of a four-storey building at around 4 p.m. on Friday. The circuit board was negligently left uncovered by the building management and we have booked a case against them,” said the Inspector of Attapur police, Puli Yadagiri.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body of the boy was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for postmortem examination.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT