Boy electrocuted after live wire falls on him

HT wire snaps when DCM van hits it

A 14-year-old boy died instantly after a high-tension wire snapped and fell on him at Bholakpur in Musheerabad police limits late on Friday night.

Mohammed Sameer, a resident of Sabarmati Nagar, was on a moped behind a DCM van and returning home when a live wire fell on him. He was rushed to a hospital but declared brought dead.

According to the police, the wire snapped when the DCM van, whose height was illegally raised, touched it.

Police seized the DCM van and its driver was booked under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.