Boy drowns in tank

SANGAREDDY

29 March 2021 19:19 IST

Dampening the Holi celebrations a boy who went along with his friends to take bath in a tank, in Venkatapur village in Narayankhed mandal, after festival revelry drowned in a deep pit in the tank.

According to sources, the victim was son of Begari Vithal of the village. The boy and his friends after Holi celebrations entered the tank to take a bath. He reportedly entered a huge pit in the tank and drowned even as his shocked friends watched. Locals who were alerted brought the boy to the shore and shifted him hospital at Narayanakhed where doctors declared him brought dead. Narayanakhed police registered a case and are investigating.

