Boy dies after being punched in the face in a madrasa

Arguments between two students of a madrasa ended in a scuffle during which the victim was injured leading to his death

January 19, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old boy studying at a madrasa in Alkapuri Colony in Narsingi died after he was punched in the nose by another boy during a scuffle on Thursday night.

Narsingi ACP S. Laxminarayana said that the accused, a juvenile also aged 17, picked up a fight with the boy over a social media status. “On Thursday night, they started having an argument and it escalated to a point where the boy punched him in the face,” said the official. The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. “Preliminary assessment revealed that the injury on his nose caused breathing issues, which killed him,” added the ACP. The juvenile was booked and taken into custody. 

