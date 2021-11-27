Telangana

Boy booked for killing puppies

A 15-year-old boy was booked by Banjara Hills police on Thursday for killing three puppies and “harassing” other animals and birds in and around KBR National Park.

Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 (1(A)) of the Prevention of Cruelty To Animals Act were invoked against the minor.

After they first received a complaint earlier this week, police traced the boy, a native of Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, and counselled him before he was let off. “When there was no change in his behaviour, a case was booked against him,” police said.

While the boy informed police that he lives alone, later they found out that his parents stay in Krishna Nagar, Jubilee Hills, and a couple of missing complaints were also lodged against him.


