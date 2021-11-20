4-year-old boy bashed to death

A four-year-old boy died of head injuries after being repeatedly bashed to the ground by a family member over a dispute, in Pahadi Shareef police limits on Saturday. The boy, was identified as Lakshmi Narasimha, familiarly Lucky, near Indira Society at Sriram colony. The incident reportedly took place in the afternoon, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The boy, bleeding, was found dead at the house. Probe was on. While the police said the details were still inconclusive, they were firm that the killing was over a family dispute. Family members, including the boy’s uncle, were being questioned.