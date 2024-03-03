ADVERTISEMENT

Bowled over by a ‘cute invite’

March 03, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

BRS MLA K.T. Rama Rao at a school function in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

hyderabad

BRS working president and former Minister K.T. Rama Rao continues to remain popular among all sections, particularly those hooked to social media, due to his swift response to requests made through these platforms.

Mr. Rama Rao attended a school’s Annual Day function at Rajendranagar on Sunday after a few children from the school made a small video three days back and posted it on a social media platform requesting him to attend their school function.

Responding to the post, KTR told the children that he would take out some time from his busy schedule and attend the event as their invitation was very “sweet and cute”.

BRS MLA K.T. Rama Rao at the school function in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

“I keep receiving invitations to attend programmes, but it’s for the first time I have received an invitation, which is so wonderful and cute”, he said in his reply post.

Keeping his word, KTR went to Hyderabad Millennium School at Rajendranagar and spent some quality time with the students.

Before making a formal speech, KTR spent some time with the children. The school management and parents, who attended the event, thanked KTR for making it to the function by responding to their invitation. Some parents also took selfies with KTR.

