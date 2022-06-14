Bowenpally tense following ‘support for Nupur Sharma’ rally

Tension prevailed at Hasmathapet locality in Bowenpally police limits late on Monday as a group took out a rally in support of now-suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma.

The members also carried placards and took to sloganeering in favour of Ms. Sharma in the streets.

Tension rose instantly after another group in reaction to the former’s rally raised anti-slogans, and both the groups engaged in confrontation.

Bowenpally Inspector K. Ravi Kumar said the incident took place around 8.25 p.m., and the situation was soon brought to normalcy.

“We have dispersed all the gathered members. Affiliation of the group members is yet to be established,” he said, and added that no arrests were made in the incident.

Police have also set up pickets in the locality to ensure law and order.