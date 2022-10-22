Bountiful rains help TS-Genco generate hydel worth ₹1,460 cr. during July-Sept.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bountiful rains this monsoon and the resultant heavy flood to projects have helped Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco) go for record hydro-electric generation of over 3,250 million units (MU) of low-cost energy helping the public sector utility save about ₹1,460 crore on open market purchases to meet the daily needs of energy.

Although hydel generation is taken up on a small scale in June, the first month of monsoon when projects start getting inflows mostly from local catchment areas, it is done on a large scale with projects getting sizeable flood over the next three months – July-September period. However, it would depend on inflows the projects get from the upstream areas/States.

Till September-end, Jurala received a flood of over 872 tmc ft, Srisailam 1,465 tmc ft, Nagarjunasagar 1,060 tmc ft, Pulichintala 788 tmc ft, Singur 47 tmc ft, Nizamsagar 72 tmc ft and Sriramsagar 451 tmc ft, the projects where hydel generation facilities are available. A massive volume of 5,616 tmc ft of surplus flood was discharged from Dowlaiswaram Barrage (Godavari) and 818 tmc ft flood was released towards sea from Prakasam Barrage (Krishna) till September-end.

Highest for the period

Hydel generation of TS-Genco this season was the highest-ever in its annals during the July-September period as it stood at 39% of the utility’s own generation from all sources. “Against the Genco’s total generation of over 7,987 MU during the three-month period, hydel generation was 3,173 MU. Similarly, hydel energy contributed nearly 18% during the period as the total consumption was about 17,747 MU”, Genco authorities explained.

Such a large-scale generation was possible thanks to the rain gods as the surplus flood days or the days on which projects discharged flood were evenly spread across three months. It was intense particularly in August and September. “Spillway discharge of flood was possible for 55 days at Jurala, 45 days at Srisailam, 47 days at Nagarjunasagar and 57 days at Sriramsagar during July-September”, a flood monitoring official of the Irrigation Department stated.

More hydel possible

As the flood is still continuing into all major projects, over 853 MU of energy has been generated in 18 days of October and it is expected to go on till the month-end in good measure and to a less extent later. Hydel generation was maximum (1,269.7 MU) at Srisailam Left Bank Hydro-Electric Station during the July-September period followed by Nagarjunasagar (1,089.7 MU), Jurala (299.6 MU), Lower Jurala (276.7 MU), Pulichintala (114.2 MU) and Sriramsagar (60 MU).