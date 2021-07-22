Boulders roll down Yadagirigutta

YADAGIRIGUTTA:

22 July 2021 13:04 IST

Yadagirigutta police said the road was immediately blocked for all users, and temple officials were taking up works to clear the way.

Following days of incessant rain in the region, boulders and a few stones came rolling down from the Yadagirigutta hillock on Thursday.

The incident, local police said, was reported on the newly laid ghat road at around 7 a.m. As there was no activity yet, there were no injuries to people or damage to property.

Pictures circulated from the site showed debris and the stone strewn on the road.

Free movement of devotees and vehicular traffic to the hill shrine of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy remained unaffected via the usual and old ghat route.