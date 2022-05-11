Both Congress and BJP did injustice to Telangana: Harish Rao

‘Only TRS can protect the State’s interests’

Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao said that both Congress and BJP did injustice to the State and only TRS can protect its interests.

He said this on Wednesday as several leaders from other political parties of Andol Assembly constituency in Sangareddy district joined the TRS.

“The Congress, even after being in power for 10 years in united AP, did injustice to Telangana. And BJP, which is in power at the Centre for the last eight years, is doing the same thing. Had the TRS not come to power, we would have been unable to get Basaveswara and Sangameswara lift irrigation schemes and a medical college for Sangareddy,” Mr. Rao said while addressing the new party leaders.

Alleging that BJP was telling lies in every aspect, the Minister wondered whether there was an iota of truth in the charge that not even a single acre was irrigated through Kaleshwaram project in Telangana.

He questioned the BJP government’s contribution in welfare schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima.

Former DCMS chairman Siddanna Patil, Srinivas Reddy and Nagaraju joined the TRS on Wednesday. MLA Ch. Kranti Kiran was present.