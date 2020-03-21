Border with Maharashtra may be closed

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday announced that Telangana may close the inter-State border with Maharashtra after putting that State government on notice in the wake of growing spread of Coronavirus.

He said Telangana shared border with Maharashtra over 500 to 600 kms and people on either side in Adilabad and Nizamabad districts had common ties. In view of concerns of high impact of coronavirus in Maharashtra, the Telangana government will review the situation in two or three days and close the border.

It would amount to inviting trouble if remedial measures were not taken immediately, he observed.

He also said buses from other States will not be allowed into Telangana at the borders on Sunday when the Janata Curfew will be observed.