Booster doses against COVID from today

HYDERABAD:

09 January 2022 21:41 IST

The precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine, to be launched on Monday, will be the same vaccine given as the first and second dose. It will be administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and people aged above 60 years with co-morbidities.

It would be given after completion of nine months or 39 weeks post the second dose administration, said Health officials. The jabs would be administered at Primary Health Centres (PHC), or Urban PHCs.

Health Minister T Harish Rao would launch the precautionary dose programme at Government Unani Hospital, Charminar, on Monday morning.

“Those 60+ with comorbidities who took second dose in April 2021 will be eligible for precautionary dose in February 2022,” stated the officials. It would be given as per willingness of a beneficiary after due consultation with their doctor.