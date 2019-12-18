Boost for NMDC as Chhattisgarh extends mining lease

Public sector mining major NMDC on Tuesday said the Chhattisgarh government has extended the lease of four mines that are due for extension in March 2020.

The Mineral Resources department of the State government has extended the four mining leases in Bailadila up to September 2035, a release said.

NMDC operates three iron-ore complexes – two in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh that account for a major proportion of company’s total output and one in Karnataka’s Donimalai. Of NMDC’s 33-million tonnes per annum production, Chhattisgarh’s two complexes in Bacheli and Kirandul under Bailadila projects contributed about 24 MTPA in 2018-19.

The company said it had initiated the exercise for renewal of leases of the Bailadila projects well in advance with the Chhattisgarh government. Of the five mines in Bailadila sector, lease of four mines with an installed capacity of over 29 MTPA has been extended and one mining lease had already been extended in 2017.