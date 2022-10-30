Booklet on systematic improvements compiled by BDL, Vigilance dept. released

The booklet has been compiled under the guidance of BDL Chief Vigilance Officer Upender Vennam

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 30, 2022 04:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As a part of preventive vigilance at BDL, a booklet comprising a compilation of systematic improvements suggested by the Vigilance department of BDL and action taken by BDL management was released on Friday.

The suggestions for systemic improvement compiled in the book range from wide functional areas such as procurement, civil works, recruitment & promotion, policies related to Human Resources, Finance and Security.

The booklet, which has been compiled under the guidance of BDL Chief Vigilance Officer Upender Vennam, was released by BDL CMD Commodore Siddharth Mishra (retired) at a function organised at the Kanchanbagh Unit on the eve of Vigilance Awareness Week-2022 to be observed from October 31 to November 6 at all its units and offices.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The function was attended by director (Production) P. Radhakrishna, Unit Head-Kanchanbagh Unit V.Latha and other senior executives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app