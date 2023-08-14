ADVERTISEMENT

Booklet on ‘100 Lies of BJP’ released by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao

August 14, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The booklet is prepared by the social media team of the BRS

R Ravikanth Reddy
Municipal Minister and BRS working president, K.T. Rama Rao releases a CD and booklet that showcase the ‘100 lies of BJP’, at Telangana Bhavan on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Exposing the ‘lies and failures’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government at the Centre, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) prepared a booklet and a CD titled ‘100 Lies of BJP’ which was released by the Municipal Minister and BRS working president, K.T. Rama Rao on August 14.

The booklet contains the BJP’s failures and unfulfilled promises made to Telangana right from its inception and also to the country, said Manne Krishank, Chairman of the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC). Not only the Central government but Telangana State BJP leaders were also exposed through this campaign, he said.

The booklet is prepared by the BRS social media convenors Krishank Manne, Dinesh Chowdary, Y. Satish Reddy and P. Jagan Mohan Rao.

The initiative covers ‘failed’ promises of BJP including the creation of jobs, inflation, the burden of GST, Internet to every household, Housing for all, Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act promises like Bayyaram Steel factory, ITIR, Kazipet coach factory, Adilabad CCI, ST reservation for Valmiki and Boya among others.

Mr. Rama Rao said the issues raised were a part of the ‘Good Campaign’ of the BRS party and appreciated the efforts of the convenors. The BRS social media ran a campaign ‘#100AbadhaalaBJP’ over the past 4 months exposing BJP everyday.

