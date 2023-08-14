HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Booklet on ‘100 Lies of BJP’ released by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao

The booklet is prepared by the social media team of the BRS

August 14, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Municipal Minister and BRS working president, K.T. Rama Rao releases a CD and booklet that showcase the ‘100 lies of BJP’, at Telangana Bhavan on Monday.

Municipal Minister and BRS working president, K.T. Rama Rao releases a CD and booklet that showcase the ‘100 lies of BJP’, at Telangana Bhavan on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Exposing the ‘lies and failures’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government at the Centre, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) prepared a booklet and a CD titled ‘100 Lies of BJP’ which was released by the Municipal Minister and BRS working president, K.T. Rama Rao on August 14.

The booklet contains the BJP’s failures and unfulfilled promises made to Telangana right from its inception and also to the country, said Manne Krishank, Chairman of the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC). Not only the Central government but Telangana State BJP leaders were also exposed through this campaign, he said.

The booklet is prepared by the BRS social media convenors Krishank Manne, Dinesh Chowdary, Y. Satish Reddy and P. Jagan Mohan Rao.

The initiative covers ‘failed’ promises of BJP including the creation of jobs, inflation, the burden of GST, Internet to every household, Housing for all, Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act promises like Bayyaram Steel factory, ITIR, Kazipet coach factory, Adilabad CCI, ST reservation for Valmiki and Boya among others.

Mr. Rama Rao said the issues raised were a part of the ‘Good Campaign’ of the BRS party and appreciated the efforts of the convenors. The BRS social media ran a campaign ‘#100AbadhaalaBJP’ over the past 4 months exposing BJP everyday.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.