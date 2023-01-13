Booking for Vande Bharat Express opens from today

January 13, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Passenger booking for the latest and the eighth Vande Bharat Express in the country to be operated from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam from January 16 after being virtually flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi the previous day will begin from January 14. It will be running six-days a week except Sundays.

Train Number 20833 Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will start from Visakhapatnam at 5.45 a.m. and reach Secunderabad at 2.15 p.m. Train number 20834 Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam will start from Secunderabad at 3 p.m. and reach Visakhapatnam at 11.30 p.m.

The train will have halts at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal in both the directions. The train consists of 14 AC Chair car coaches and two executive AC chair car coaches with the capacity of 1,128 passengers. The maintenance for the train will be at Visakhapatnam

It will provide the fastest travelling facility between these two stations and has exclusive reserved sitting accommodation. The train has automatic sliding doors, provided with reclining seats in all classes and rotating seats in executive class.

Emergency alarm button and emergency talk back units have been provided through which passengers can talk with crew in case of exigent situations. CCTV cameras are equipped in all coaches for safe and secure travel, said an official release on Friday.