Book rapist under POSCO Act: Telangana CM Revanth

Published - June 15, 2024 10:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy took the inhumane incident of rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Peddapalli district seriously and directed the police officials to register a case against the accused under POCSO Act immediately. The Chief Minister assured that the government would render justice to the victim’s family.

The Chief Minister also took serious note of the brutal incident where a person Guvvala Sanjeev was beaten to death at Utkur mandal in Narayanpet district in broad daylight. He warned that stringent action would be taken against the forces involved in such physical attacks and murder cases. Mr. Revanth Reddy also ordered the police officials to act against the concerned policemen if they failed to act tough and neglected the incident.

