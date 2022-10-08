Book on mountaineer Malavath Poorna unveiled

Malavath Poorna being honoured at the event.

The department of Telugu at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) released the book ‘Everest in Mind’, authored by P. Sudheer Reddy, depicting the life and adventures of Malavath Poorna who, at the age of 13, scaled Mount Everest.

Pro-Vice Chancellor R.S. Sarraju released the book and congratulated the author and Ms. Poorna, who was felicitated by the department faculty.

Mr. Sudheer Reddy has covered the mountaineer’s life story and struggles before she achieved fame as the youngest to scale Mt. Everest.

In-charge dean, School of Humanities, Ravi Ranjan extended wishes to the author and the mountaineer. Ms. Poorna's coach Parameswara Singh shared details of how Poorna could make her dream a success. The programme was presided over by Darla Venkateswara Rao who introduced the Telugu version. Pillalamarri Ramulu introduced the English version. Both speakers narrated the adventures, hurdles and her inspirational story which have been dealt with in the book.