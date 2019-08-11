Book on ‘humour in government files’ released

A book on humorous content in government files and notings as they moved from politicians to bureaucrats and within the bureaucratic setup, which was authored by a retired IAS officer S. Bhalerao, was released here on Sunday.

Titled ‘With tongue in cheek-a civil servant recalls’, the book illustrated that there was ample wit and humour in the professional life of bureaucrats. About a hundred civil servants, past and present, including Mr K. Padmanabhaiah, Mr. Umapathi Rao, Mr. K. Swaminathan, Mr. S.V. Prasad, and Mr. K. Pradeep Chandra, were present.

Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi said many humourous incidents took place during the tenure of a civil servant. Such incidents were not only a source of feeling good but also provided opportunities to learn about civil servants’ life and profession.

Speakers expressed the view that people outside bureaucracy did not know that a lot of humour took place in government files and day-to-day conduct of work by officials and politicians.

Mr. B. P. Acharya, Director-General of the Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute, where the the book release took place, said the ability to laugh at oneself and his colleagues was a non-offensive way and a challenging task. Mr. Bhale Rao was best at this craft.

The artistes of Little Theatre read out some of the interesting episodes narrated in the book. The book contained a caricature of Mr. Bhalerao drawn by Mr. Acharya. Ms. Bhalerao published the book and anchored the programme.