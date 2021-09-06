Book on COVID-19 protocol released

HYDERABAD

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu released AIG Hospitals’ book on ‘COVID-19 Protocol and Guidelines’ at his residence here. The book is expected to serve as a guide to the medical fraternity for bringing in evidence-based medicine for management of COVID-19.

Hospitals chairman D. Nageshwar Reddy said the book is an attempt to put forward the science and experience from their tertiary care centre into a form that is easily consumable by physicians across the country.

“The AIG COVID-19 algorithm is the result of relentless hours spent by more than 25 of our clinicians while treating over than 25,000 COVID-19 patients both in out-patient and in-patient setting. We will be distributing one lakh copies of this book free of cost of doctors across India,” he said.

Digital copy of the book can be downloaded from aighospitals.com.