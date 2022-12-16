Book on career for govt. degree college students

December 16, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education Navin Mittal receives copies of the book from Srujana Gudur, president of Bourntec Solutions Inc. Chicago, that will be given to Government Degree College students.

The Commissionerate of Collegiate Education, Telangana State, and Get Jobs Ready, Hyderabad, have initiated a programme to prepare students of Government Degree Colleges (GDCs), including the Government Autonomous Colleges, across the State for a career of their choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

This self-paced action plan called “Career Pathway Programme” aims at introducing a roadmap for Degree College students, guiding them step-by-step for jobs.

To enable this programme, Bourntec Solutions, Inc., a Chicago-based technology solutions’ firm, donated the book “Get Job Ready - How to Land Your Dream Job Out of College”, authored by Vasu Eda and published by Penguin Random House, to around 35 libraries of GDCs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Under this initiative, the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education will nominate select colleges, and around 100 students per college can benefit through access to mentoring and guidance platform, covering all aspects of preparing a resume, cover letter, researching companies, practicing for interview, and planning the job search.

The first lot of over 100 copies of the book were handed over to GDCs through Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education Navin Mittal by president, Bourntec Solutions, Inc. Chicago, Srujana Gudur.

Mr. Mittal thanked Bourntec Solutions for coming forward to generously donate these books to college libraries to help poor students.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US