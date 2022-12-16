Book on career for govt. degree college students

December 16, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Commissionerate of Collegiate Education, Telangana State, and Get Jobs Ready, Hyderabad, have initiated a programme to prepare students of Government Degree Colleges (GDCs), including the Government Autonomous Colleges, across the State for a career of their choice.

This self-paced action plan called “Career Pathway Programme” aims at introducing a roadmap for Degree College students, guiding them step-by-step for jobs.

To enable this programme, Bourntec Solutions, Inc., a Chicago-based technology solutions’ firm, donated the book “Get Job Ready - How to Land Your Dream Job Out of College”, authored by Vasu Eda and published by Penguin Random House, to around 35 libraries of GDCs.

Under this initiative, the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education will nominate select colleges, and around 100 students per college can benefit through access to mentoring and guidance platform, covering all aspects of preparing a resume, cover letter, researching companies, practicing for interview, and planning the job search.

The first lot of over 100 copies of the book were handed over to GDCs through Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education Navin Mittal by president, Bourntec Solutions, Inc. Chicago, Srujana Gudur.

Mr. Mittal thanked Bourntec Solutions for coming forward to generously donate these books to college libraries to help poor students.