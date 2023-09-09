Book on Bhatti Vikramarka’s People’s March released

September 09, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

AICC in-charge of Telangana Manikrao Thakre released the book titled ‘People’s March’ based on the walkathon of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka, who was on a 110-day padayatra from Adilabad district to Khammam.

The book covers his journey and interaction with thousands of people in hundreds of villages and understanding their plight. Mr. Thakre said that the historic padayatra was successful in exposing the misdeeds of the BRS government and also sending a message of confidence that the Congress would come back to power.

Mr. Bhatti recalled his experiences and said that he could instil confidence among people, who were feeling cheated by the unfulfilled promises of the BRS government. He thanked Manthani MLA Sreedhar Babu, Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and former PCC chiefs Ponnala Lakshmaiah and V. Hanumanth Rao for creating a positive environment during the yatra by using their connections.

He also recalled the contribution of the late balladeer Gaddar in continuation of the yatra in the harsh heat and how he had named the yatra as ‘People’s March Long March’. He said that Gaddar had also made him promise on the implementation of Koneti Ranga Rao committee recommendations made after talks with Maoists during the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy regime.

Mr. Sreedhar Babu compared the yatra to the historic Praja Prasthanam yatra of Y.S.R hat brought Congress to power in the State.

