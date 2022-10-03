Book metro rail ticket through WhatsApp

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
October 03, 2022 18:52 IST

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) has claimed to have become the country’s first metro to roll out an end-to-end digital payment enabled metro ticket booking through WhatsApp eTicketing facility in association with its delivery partner Billeasy on Monday.

This brand-new service enables the Metro riders to purchase an e-ticket on their own WhatsApp number, which can be displayed at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates to proceed for the journey. This facility is in addition to other digital modes of ticket booking viz. TSavaari and other third-party payment apps.

It can be done by a WhatsApp chat sending ‘Hi’ message to Hyderabad Metro Rail Phone No. +918341146468 or scan the QR code available at metro stations, get an OTP and an e-ticket booking URL (valid for five minutes, choose the options of journey route and make the payment by Gpay, PhonePe, Paytm & Rupay debit card, etc.). The rider will then get metro e-ticket URL on the registered WhatsApp number which can be downloaded. The downloaded e-ticket can be flashed at the entry gates, said a press release.

