Book exhibition marks Library Week at KITS

The central library at Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS) organised a book exhibition on Tuesday to mark the 52nd National Library Week, from November 14 to 20.

Retired librarian of Kakatiya University, P. Kondal Reddy inaugurated the programme as chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, he said students should read books other than textbooks to enhance their knowledge.

He appreciated the institute for providing e-journals and digital library to help students make live technical projects.

Later, he presented the ‘best reader student award’ for the year 2019 to final year civil engineering student N. Krishna.

Dean of Administration, P. Ramesh Reddy said the exhibition was held to encourage students to inculcate the habit of reading. KITS librarian K. Indrasena Reddy informed that SC and ST students are provided a separate library cell that contains 18,001 books.

Nov 20, 2019

