August 14, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:23 am IST

Saiyid Hamid Library at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organising a book exhibition on ‘Indian Freedom Struggle’ from August 14 to 18, 2023. According to Dr. Akhtar Parvez, university librarian, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, will inaugurate the exhibition. Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, registrar, will be the guest of honour.

