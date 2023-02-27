Bonus to be distributed on tendu leaf collection

February 27, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Environment & Forests A. Indrakaran Reddy said a total ₹200 crore was being paid as bonus (net revenue) for the years between 2016 and 2021 to tribals for beedi (tendu) leaf collection. Mr. Indrakaran Reddy distributed cheques to the beneficiaries in Chintalamanepally of Sirpur constituency on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the government had decided to return the income from beedi leaf to collectors, apart from paying wages. Already, the rate payable for leaf collection had been increased by a Government Order. Beedi leaf collection starts in April and ends by May, every year. Nearly 75,000 beedi leaf collectors participate in the programme. Nearly ₹277.88 crore wasis being paid now, a statement from the Forest department said.