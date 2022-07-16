Bonalu traffic curbs on Sunday and Monday 

Women filling decorated pots filling with cooked rice as an offering for Goddess Sri Ujjaini Mahankali during Bonalu festival in Secunderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

Hyderabad City Police has advised motorists and road users to avoid stretches and junctions in the two-kilometre radius of Secunderabad’s Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple observing Bonalu festivities on Sunday and Monday.

There will be traffic curbs starting 4 a.m. on Sunday till the conclusion of the celebrations the next day.

While rail passengers intending to board at Secunderabad railway station are advised to use platform-10 entrance, road users are to avoid junctions of Karbala maidan, Ranigunj, Old PS Ramgopalpet, Paradise, CTO, Plaza, SBI X roads, YMCA, X roads, St. Johns Rotary, Sangeet X road, Patny X Road, Park Lane, Bata, Ghasmandi X roads, Bible House, Ministers Road and Rasoolpura.

Road closures

The road leading to Mahankali Temple from Tobacco Bazaar, Hill Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic, similarly as from Audaiah X Roads and General Bazaar. The stretch from Subash Road, starting from Bata X roads up to old Ramgopalpet PS also will be closed to all vehicular traffic.

Diversion Points

Rani Gunj X roads towards Secunderabad Railway Station. General traffic and RTC buses coming from Karbala Maidan will be diverted towards Minister Road - Rasoolpura X roads - left turn - PNT flyover - HPS u-turn - CTO-SBI X roads - YMCA X roads - St. John’s Rotary - Sangeet - Gopalapuram lane - Railway Station. RTC buses returning from Railway Station towards Tank Bund will pass via Chilkalguda X road - Gandhi Hospital - Musheerabad X road - Kavadiguda - Marriot Hotel – Tank Bund. RTC buses returning from Railway Station towards Tadban and Begumpet will pass via Clock Tower - Patny X roads - YMCA X road - SBI X roads.

General traffic coming from Bible House and going towards Secunderabad Railway Station and Trimulghery will be diverted at Ghasmandi X roads towards Sajjanlal Street, Secunderabad railway station or Hill Street, Rani Gunj. Traffic coming from SBI X Roads towards Tank Bund will be diverted at Patny X roads towards Paradise, Minister’s Road or Clock Tower, Sangeet X Road - Secunderabad Railway station, Chilkalguda, Musheerabad X Road - Kavadiguda - Marriot Hotel - Tank Bund.

Traffic coming from CTO Junction towards M.G. Road will be diverted at Paradise X roads towards - Sindhi Colony - right turn - Minister’s Road - left turn - Ranigunj X roads - right turn – Karbala Maidan. Traffic coming from Patny X roads will be diverted at Paradise X roads towards CTO Junction

Secunderabad Railway Station (to and fro)

From Punjagutta to Secunderabad Railway Station take Panjagutta –Khairtabad Junction – IMAX Rotary – Telugu thalli flyover – Lower Tank Bund – RTC X Road – Musheerabad X Road – Gandhi Hospital – Chilakalguda X Road – Platform No. 10 entry to Secunderabad Railway Station.

Uppal towards Punjagutta

Use road from Uppal – Ramanthapur – Amberpet – Himayathnagar – Khairtabad Junction – Punjagutta.

The Road between Secunderabad Railway Station towards St. Mary’s Road and Clock Tower will be closed to all vehicular traffic.

All buses proceeding towards Secunderabad Railway Station from Hakeempet, Bowenpally, Balanagar and Ameerpet will stop at Clock Tower, and they will return to their destinations on the same route, which is via Patny and SBI X Road.

Parking slots

Hari Hara Kala Bhavan, Mahabub College/SVIT College and Belson Taj Hotel – for vehicles coming from St. Johns Rotary, Sweekar Upkar and SBH side.

Open place at Old Jail Khana – for vehicles coming from Subhash Road.

Islamia High School – for vehicles coming from Karbala Maidan, Bible House, Ghasmandi.

Govt. Audaiah Memorial High School at Rani Gunj – for vehicles coming from Rani Gunj and Audaiah X Roads.

Mahatma Gandhi Statue, M.G Road – for vehicles coming from Rasoolpura, CTO, Balamrai.

Anjali Theatre Lane – for vehicles coming from Manju Theatre side.