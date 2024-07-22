GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bonalu celebrations in Hyderabad

Published - July 22, 2024 10:41 pm IST

G. Ramakrishna
Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G

Oracle Matangi Swarnalatha after making predictions coming out from temple during the Rangam ritual, at the Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple as part of the second day annual “Bonalu” festivities that commenced in Secunderabad on July 22, 2024.

Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G

A caparisoned elephant carrying a portrait of Goddess Sri Ujjaini Mahakali after the 'Rangam' ritual as part of the second day annual “Bonalu” festivities that commenced in Secunderabad on July 22, 2024.

Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G

A group of men dressed as Potharaju performing as they await Ghatam, a procession of Mahakali goddess, as part of the Bonalu celebration at old city of Hyderabad on July 21, 2024.

Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G

Artists dressed as Aghoras perform in the Ghatam procession at Shah Ali Banda of old city, Hyderabad on July 21, 2024. Bonalu is a month-long folk festival of Hindu goddess Mahakali.

Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G

Artists dressed as Aghoras perform in the Ghatam procession at Shah Ali Banda of old city, Hyderabad on July 21, 2024. Bonalu is a month-long folk festival of Hindu goddess Mahakali.

Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G

Artists dressed as Aghoras perform in the Ghatam procession at Shah Ali Banda of old city, Hyderabad on July 21, 2024. Bonalu is a month-long folk festival of Hindu goddess Mahakali.

Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G

Artists dressed as Aghoras perform in the Ghatam procession at Shah Ali Banda of old city, Hyderabad on July 21, 2024. Bonalu is a month-long folk festival of Hindu goddess Mahakali.

Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G

Artists performing in the Ghatam procession, as part of Bonalu festivities, at Shah Ali Banda of old city, Hyderabad on July 21, 2024.

Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G

A ‘bonam’ is prepared using cooked rice, milk and sugar, and decorated with turmeric, vermilion and neem leaves, and carried in brass vessel as an offering for the goddess, at the annual Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu Jatra, also called 'Lashkar Bonalu' in Secunderabad on July 21, 2024.

Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy taking part in the Bonalu festivities at Secunderabad on July 21, 2024.

Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G

A devotee performs in the Bonalu procession at Secunderabad on Friday.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Oracle Matangi Swarnalatha after making predictions coming out from temple during the Rangam ritual, at the Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple as part of the second day annual “Bonalu” festivities that commenced in Secunderabad on July 22, 2024.
0 / 0
Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.