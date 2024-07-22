Oracle Matangi Swarnalatha after making predictions coming out from temple during the Rangam ritual, at the Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple as part of the second day annual “Bonalu” festivities that commenced in Secunderabad on July 22, 2024.

A caparisoned elephant carrying a portrait of Goddess Sri Ujjaini Mahakali after the 'Rangam' ritual as part of the second day annual “Bonalu” festivities that commenced in Secunderabad on July 22, 2024.

A group of men dressed as Potharaju performing as they await Ghatam, a procession of Mahakali goddess, as part of the Bonalu celebration at old city of Hyderabad on July 21, 2024.

Artists dressed as Aghoras perform in the Ghatam procession at Shah Ali Banda of old city, Hyderabad on July 21, 2024. Bonalu is a month-long folk festival of Hindu goddess Mahakali.

Artists performing in the Ghatam procession, as part of Bonalu festivities, at Shah Ali Banda of old city, Hyderabad on July 21, 2024.

A ‘bonam’ is prepared using cooked rice, milk and sugar, and decorated with turmeric, vermilion and neem leaves, and carried in brass vessel as an offering for the goddess, at the annual Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu Jatra, also called 'Lashkar Bonalu' in Secunderabad on July 21, 2024.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy taking part in the Bonalu festivities at Secunderabad on July 21, 2024.

A devotee performs in the Bonalu procession at Secunderabad on Friday.