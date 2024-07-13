Bonalu celebrated in London by NRI Telugus

West London wore a festive look as Telangana women in their traditional attire carried bonams praying to the goddess Durga for the well-being of the State and Telugu people living across the world at the Bonalu festival organised on Saturday.

The Telangana Association of United Kingdom (TAUK) conducted the celebrations on a grand scale at the Heston School in West London where more than 1,000 NRI families from various parts of the UK attended.

The NRIs recreated the ambience of ‘Lashkar’ in Secunderabad where Bonalu is celebrated fervently every year. The main attraction was the traditional Pothuraju, women carrying Bonam across several streets of London.

Traditional Pothuraju from native Telangana was part of the celebrations and became the highlight of the event. Akshya Malchela, who is in the UK for higher studies shaped up as Pothuraju and encouraged celebrations. He was felicitated by the organisers for keeping up the tradition in the foreign land.

Hounslow Deputy Mayor Muhammad Shakeel Akram was the chief guest at the event. He appreciated the TAUK for promoting Telangana culture in foreign land and also their involvement in local community service. He wished goddess Durga should bless everyone with prosperity in their life.

He said he was proud to see the NRI women carrying Bonam across the London streets to showcase and promote Indian culture and especially Telangana culture by involving local British residents, which helped to bring harmony, peace and respect towards each culture.

TAUK President Rathnakar Kadudula, Vice-President Shushmuna Reddy, Vice-president Sathya Murthy Chilumula and others thanked BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha for her guidance and support in organising several cultural activities. NRI BRS UK President & TAUK Convener Ashok Dusari also spoke.

