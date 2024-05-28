GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bomb threat to Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad; four bomb disposal squads with police scan the premises

Updated - May 28, 2024 03:22 pm IST

Published - May 28, 2024 03:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad. File

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: RAO GN

Four bomb disposal squads have been rushed to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan in Somajiguda, Hyderabad which was the target of bomb threat on Tuesday.

“The control room got a call at 12.18 p.m. about a bomb in Praja Bhavan. Four bomb squads along with officials from the Panjagutta police are on the spot now,” Panjagutta inspector Bandari Shobhan, who was on the spot, said. Entry into the premises has been barred as the police officials are carrying out extensive checks. Meanwhile, efforts are also underway to verify the details of the caller, the official added.

