Bolster BRS to protect Telangana’s interests: KCR

April 28, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS founder-president K. Chandrasekhar Rao asked the people of Nagarkurnool, as well as those across Telangana, to support and strengthen BRS in the Lok Sabha elections, so that the party could fight for their and Telangana’s interests with the same zeal with which the party had fought for statehood.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Give me your support and strength and I will fight for your rights and make the Congress Government make amends and fulfil all its promises, on which it has been betraying,” Mr. Rao said while speaking at a roadshow in Nagarkurnool on Saturday night, in support of the party candidate R.S. Praveen Kumar.

The crowd attending the roadshow responded positively stating that they did not receive any of the promises made by the Congress, when KCR raised them one by one.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that agriculture was practised with the support of governments across the world and after brainstorming with the experts he could initiate interventions such as investment support in the form of Rythu Bandhu, insurance cover under Rythu Bima, round-the-clock free power to farming and others. But the present government was thinking about limiting the support only up to 5 acres.

“What is the sin of farmers having more than five acres of land. It should be given at least up to 20 acres of landholding”, the former Chief Minister said. He explained to the crowd how Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had deceived Palamuru people by denying national project status to Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) taken up to provide irrigation facility to uplands in the upper reaches of Krishna Basin in Telangana.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao requested the minorities to support BRS which had been committed to secularism from day one cautioning that their vote to Congress would help BJP win. He asked the youth to think about why they need to support BRS and why not to Congress or BJP for protecting the interests of Telangana.

ADVERTISEMENT

He criticised the language and culture of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and asked the crowd whether such language be used against one who fought for statehood to Telangana and its development, to which the crowd replied in loud “no”.

Mr. Praveen Kumar said the fight in Nagarkurnool was between the KCR’s ideology for the development of Telangana and Mr. Revanth Reddy’s arrogance. He said he was local lad he would promise to place Nagarkurnool on the world map if he was supported to be their voice in Parliament.

Party leaders S. Niranjan Reddy, Nagam Janardhan Reddy, Marri Janardhan Reddy, B. Harshavardhan Reddy, G. Balaraju, G. Jaipal Yadav and legislators Vijayudu, B. Krishnamohan Reddy and Challa Venkatram Reddy participated in the roadshow along with KCR.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.