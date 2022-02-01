Bold, historic & revolutionary: BJP

HYDERABAD

01 February 2022 23:20 IST

I salute Modi for path-breaking proposals to take the country forward: Bandi

Telangana BJP leaders were unanimous in their opinion about the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman in Parliament hailing it as “revolutionary” and “development oriented” one, on Tuesday.

Party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar saw the budget as one with a vision for development for the “next 25 years” despite the financial constraints on account of the COVID pandemic.

“It is a bold budget rising above politics and the ₹6 lakh crore for the small and medium scale units will give them the necessary cushion and impetus for economic development along the focus on agriculture as well as infrastructure,” he observed.

“I salute Prime Minister Narendra Modi and and the Finance Minister for coming out with such path-breaking proposals to take the country forward and not resorting to any fresh taxes,” he said.

National OBC president K. Laxman called it a “historical and growth oriented budget” considering the pandemic scenario when “even the developed nations have been under pressure”.

Yet the government has not resorted to any further burden on any section of the population, he pointed out and compared it with the Telangana’s “hyped up budget”.

“Here, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government had made tall claims about ₹1 lakh crore budget but scaled it down drastically unable to handle the fiscal situation,” said Mr. Laxman.

“The budget proposals would strengthen our fiscal position, take the country forward in all spheres and for all the sections. It has demolished the thinking that there would be sops in view of the forthcoming elections to five states but the Prime Minister had shown once again that his government rises above politics providing a transparent and accountable governance which is corruption free,” he claimed.

Senior leaders D. K. Aruna, Gudur Narayana Reddy and others welcomed the budget and felt it would improve basic infrastructure across the country. Ms. Aruna said the proposals would give impetus towards providing necessary fiscal support to the states, agriculture and highways development.Mr. Reddy said that at least 60 lakh jobs would be generated under the productivity linked scheme in 14 sectors. The government had stepped up capital expenditure to ₹7.50 lakh crore from ₹5.54 lakh crore which would help in improving the infrastructure in a large scale, he added.